Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 171 new cases & 5 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

171 new cases & 5 new deaths in Shelby County

9:50 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 171 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths, for a total of 96,221 cases and 1,628 deaths in the county.

226,342 people have been fully vaccinated in the county.

214 new cases & 3 new deaths in Mississippi

9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 214 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, for a total of 312,926 cases and 7,226 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 21,474 cases and 257 deaths in the county.