Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 376 new cases & 15 new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

376 new cases & 15 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 376 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths, for a total of 83,029 cases and 1,280 deaths.

There have been 77,781 recoveries.

705 new cases & 11 new deaths in Mississippi

9:20 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 705 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, for a total of 275,706 cases and 6,056 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 18,408 cases and 202 deaths in the county.