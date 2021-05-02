Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 414 new cases & 30 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

414 new cases & 30 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 414 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths, for a total of 84,123 cases and 1,348 deaths in the county.

There have been 79,397 recoveries in Shelby County.

1,210 new cases & 40 new deaths in Mississippi

9:35 p.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,210 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths, for a total of 279,742 cases and 6,222 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 18,648 cases and 214 deaths in the county.