x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South; 417 new cases & 7 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

417 new cases & 7 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 417 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths, for a total of 80,770 cases and 1,194 deaths. 

There have been 74,585 recoveries in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

-----------------

927 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths reported in Mississippi

9:45 a.m. - The Mississippi Department of Health reports 927 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths for a total of 265,146 cases and 5,777 deaths in the state.

Health officials in DeSoto County report a total of 17,807 cases; 191 deaths.

Find a full breakdown from the Mississippi Department of Health, HERE.

Related Articles