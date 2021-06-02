Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South.

356 new cases & 23 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 356 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths, for a total of 84,479 cases and 1,371 deaths in the county.

19,874 people in Shelby County have received two does of a COVID-19 vaccine.

1,036 new cases & 44 new deaths in Mississippi

8:10 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,036 new COVID-19 cases & 44 new deaths, for a total of 280,778 cases and 6,266 deaths.

Desoto County has a total of 18,726 cases and 217 deaths in the county.