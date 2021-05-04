x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 84 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

84 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

9:55 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 84 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, for a total of 95,944 cases and 1,620 deaths in the county.

220,727 people have been full vaccinated (all doses) in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

208 new cases & 14 new deaths in Mississippi

9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 208 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, for a total of 312,608 cases and 7,221 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 21,429 cases and 257 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

