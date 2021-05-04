Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 84 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

84 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

9:55 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 84 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, for a total of 95,944 cases and 1,620 deaths in the county.

220,727 people have been full vaccinated (all doses) in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Tuesday, May 4, 2021. For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/hf9vPx0MVW — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) May 4, 2021

208 new cases & 14 new deaths in Mississippi

9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 208 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, for a total of 312,608 cases and 7,221 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 21,429 cases and 257 deaths in the county.