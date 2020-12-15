Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: WATCH: Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force briefing

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

-----------------------------------------------

COVID-19 surge testing in Memphis

10:45 a.m. - The city of Memphis is providing free COVID-19 testing at Tiger Lane. The testing is available Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., but will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

If you're interested, just head to Tiger Lane, using the entrance on Central Avenue.

-----------------------------------------------

893 new cases & 9 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 893 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths, for a total of 56,820 cases and 752 deaths in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Tuesday, December 15, 2020.



-----------------------------------------

54 students & 42 staff test positive at Desoto County Schools

9:59 a.m. - There’s another spike in COVID-19 cases inside Desoto County Schools. The district said between December 7th through the 11th, 54 students and 42 staff members tested positive. 525 students are now quarantined.

-----------------------------------------

2,205 new cases & 48 new deaths in Mississippi

9:50 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,205 new COVID-19 cases and 48 new deaths, for a total of 183,300 cases and 4,252 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 12,217 cases and 115 deaths in the county.