Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 905 new cases/3 new deaths in Shelby County, 2,191 new cases/79 new deaths in MS

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

LIVE UPDATES

905 new cases & 3 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 905 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, for a total of 62,334 cases and 821 deaths in the state.

There have been 54,584 recoveries in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.

2,191 new cases & 79 new deaths in Mississippi

9:45 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,191 new COVID-19 cases and 79 new deaths, for a total of 197,691 cases and 4,490 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 13,307 cases and 128 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.