Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 905 new cases/3 new deaths in Shelby County, 2,191 new cases/79 new deaths in MS

LIVE UPDATES

905 new cases & 3 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 905 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, for a total of 62,334 cases and 821 deaths in the state.

There have been 54,584 recoveries in the county.

2,191 new cases & 79 new deaths in Mississippi

9:45 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,191 new COVID-19 cases and 79 new deaths, for a total of 197,691 cases and 4,490 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 13,307 cases and 128 deaths in the county.