Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 432 new cases & 14 new deaths in Shelby County

LIVE UPDATES

432 new cases & 14 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 432 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, for a total of 79,051 cases and 1,154 deaths in the county.

There have been 72,326 recoveries in the county.

2,290 new cases & 30 new deaths in Mississippi

9:10 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,290 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths, for a total of 259,117 cases and 5,668 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 17,436 cases and 187 deaths in the county.