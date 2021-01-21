x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 432 new cases & 14 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

432 new cases & 14 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 432 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, for a total of 79,051 cases and 1,154 deaths in the county.

There have been 72,326 recoveries in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

2,290 new cases & 30 new deaths in Mississippi

9:10 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,290 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths, for a total of 259,117 cases and 5,668 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 17,436 cases and 187 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.