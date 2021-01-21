Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 432 new cases & 14 new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
432 new cases & 14 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 432 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, for a total of 79,051 cases and 1,154 deaths in the county.
There have been 72,326 recoveries in the county.
2,290 new cases & 30 new deaths in Mississippi
9:10 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,290 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths, for a total of 259,117 cases and 5,668 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 17,436 cases and 187 deaths in the county.