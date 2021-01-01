Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: Shelby County reports 761 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

761 new cases & 14 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 761 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, for a total of 67,198 cases and 891 deaths in the state.

There have been 59,815 recoveries in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Friday, January 1, 2021.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/6OGXMxKpEA — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) January 1, 2021

Shelby County Health Department is now providing #COVID19 vaccinations for these priority groups.



Learn more at https://t.co/kKdpfLzklS #ContinueTheCourse #ShelbyTNHealth pic.twitter.com/gTzYYZ1T6C — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) December 31, 2020

---------------------------------------------------

2,575 new cases & 29 new deaths in Mississippi

8:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,575 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths, for a total of 218,386 cases and 4,816 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 14,885 cases and 139 deaths in the county.