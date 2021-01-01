x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: Shelby County reports 761 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

LIVE UPDATES

761 new cases & 14 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 761 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, for a total of 67,198 cases and 891 deaths in the state.

There have been 59,815 recoveries in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.

2,575 new cases & 29 new deaths in Mississippi

8:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,575 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths, for a total of 218,386 cases and 4,816 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 14,885 cases and 139 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

