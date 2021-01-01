Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: Shelby County reports 761 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
761 new cases & 14 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 761 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, for a total of 67,198 cases and 891 deaths in the state.
There have been 59,815 recoveries in the county.
2,575 new cases & 29 new deaths in Mississippi
8:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,575 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths, for a total of 218,386 cases and 4,816 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 14,885 cases and 139 deaths in the county.