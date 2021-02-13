Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: Tennessee reports 1,792 new cases & 9 new deaths

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

1,792 new cases & 9 new deaths in Tennessee

3:00 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,792 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths, for a total of 756,071 cases and 10,902 deaths in the state.

There are currently 1,154 hospitalizations in the state.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 756,071 as of February 13, 2021 including 10,902 deaths, 1,154 current hospitalizations and 720,977 inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 7.09%. Full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/YfiDapn0cK — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 13, 2021

-----------------------------------------------------

263 new cases & 15 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 263 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths, for a total 85,807 cases and 1,439 deaths in the county.

There have been 81,866 recoveries in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Saturday, February 13, 2021.

For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/uPBPNVz4WK — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) February 13, 2021

--------------------------------------------------

695 new cases & 32 new deaths in Mississippi

9:07 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 695 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths, for a total of 286,343 cases and 6,461 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 19,082 cases and 226 deaths in the county.