Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: Tennessee reports 1,792 new cases & 9 new deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
1,792 new cases & 9 new deaths in Tennessee
3:00 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,792 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths, for a total of 756,071 cases and 10,902 deaths in the state.
There are currently 1,154 hospitalizations in the state.
263 new cases & 15 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 263 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths, for a total 85,807 cases and 1,439 deaths in the county.
There have been 81,866 recoveries in the county.
695 new cases & 32 new deaths in Mississippi
9:07 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 695 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths, for a total of 286,343 cases and 6,461 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 19,082 cases and 226 deaths in the county.