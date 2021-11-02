Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 911 new cases & 23 new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

911 new cases & 23 new deaths in Mississippi

9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 911 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths, for a total of 284,664 cases and 6,390 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 18,991 cases and 221 deaths in the county.