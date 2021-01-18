Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 1,457 cases & 3 new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

1,457 cases & 3 new deaths in Mississippi

9:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,457 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, for a total of 253,932 cases and 5,524 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 17,197 cases and 175 deaths in the county.