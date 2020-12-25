Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 1,527 new cases & 6 new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

1,527 new cases & 6 new deaths in Mississippi

10:50 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,527 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths, for a total of 204,178 cases and 4,562 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 13,822 cases and 131 deaths in the county.

Today MSDH is reporting 1,527 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 6 deaths, and 239 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 204,178, with 4,562 deaths. Case details and holiday guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/RQHK3YxDgr — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 25, 2020

-----------------------------------------

619 new cases & 4 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 619 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, for a total of 64,013 cases and 839 deaths in the county.

There have been 56.561 recoveries in Shelby County.