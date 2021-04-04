Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
89 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths reported in Shelby County
The Shelby County Health Department reports 89 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths for a total of 91,613 cases and 1,574 deaths in the county.
88,861 have recovered.
There has been 1,101,051 tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County.
To find a full a breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department, click here.
290 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths reported in Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Health reports 290 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths for a total 305,991 cases and 7,055 deaths in the state.
Long-term care facilities reported an outbreak of 15 COVID-19 cases.
To find more from the Mississippi Department of Health, click here.
217 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths reported in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health reports 217 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths for a total 330,970 cases and 5,641 deaths in the state.
For more from the Arkansas Department of Health, click here.