
Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South; 491 new cases & 9 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

491 new cases & 9 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 491 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths, for a total of 76,534 cases and 1,102 deaths.

There have been 68,771 recoveries in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

--------------------

2,342 new cases & 55 new deaths in Mississippi

9:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,342 new COVID-19 cases and 55 new deaths, for a total of 248,189 cases and 5,411 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 16,841 cases and 171 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

