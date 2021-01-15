Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South; 491 new cases & 9 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

491 new cases & 9 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 491 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths, for a total of 76,534 cases and 1,102 deaths.

There have been 68,771 recoveries in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Friday, January 15, 2021.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/qOlP3swDq3 — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) January 15, 2021

--------------------

2,342 new cases & 55 new deaths in Mississippi

9:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,342 new COVID-19 cases and 55 new deaths, for a total of 248,189 cases and 5,411 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 16,841 cases and 171 deaths in the county.