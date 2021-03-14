Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
131 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death reported in Shelby County
The Shelby County Health Department reports 131 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death for a total 89,532 cases and 1,539 deaths in the county.
86,952 have recovered.
Currently 1,056,380 have been tested in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic last March.
203 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths reported in Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Health reports 203 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths for a total of 300,780 cases and 6,901 deaths in the state.
Health officials report 44 new outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
DeSoto County reported a total of 20,039 cases and 238 deaths.
130 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths reported in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health reports 130 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths for a total of 326,943 cases and 5,474 deaths in the state.
3181,363 have recovered. 243 have been hospitalized.
Currently, 3,268,494 have been tested for COVID-19 in the state of Arkansas.