Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

131 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 131 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death for a total 89,532 cases and 1,539 deaths in the county.

86,952 have recovered.

Currently 1,056,380 have been tested in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic last March.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Sunday, March 14, 2021. For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/BbPVwmrRpX — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) March 14, 2021

203 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 203 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths for a total of 300,780 cases and 6,901 deaths in the state.

Health officials report 44 new outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

DeSoto County reported a total of 20,039 cases and 238 deaths.

Today MSDH is reporting 203 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 5 deaths, and 44 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 300,780, with 6,901 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/srnbr4jWh4 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) March 14, 2021

130 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths reported in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 130 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths for a total of 326,943 cases and 5,474 deaths in the state.

3181,363 have recovered. 243 have been hospitalized.

Currently, 3,268,494 have been tested for COVID-19 in the state of Arkansas.