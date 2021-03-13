Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

LIVE UPDATES

130 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 130 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths for a total of 89,401 cases and 1,538 deaths in Shelby County.

Authorities say 86,843 have recovered.

So far 1,054,179 have been tested in the county since the start of the pandemic last March.

690 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 690 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths for a total of 300,577 cases and 6,896 deaths in the state.

Long-term care facilities in Mississippi announced a count of 44 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

DeSoto County health officials report a total of 20,025 cases and 238 deaths.

314 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths reported in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 314 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths for a total of 326,813 cases and 5,455 deaths in the state.

The department says 317,8883 have recovered and 248 are hospitalized.

Currently 3,258,850 have tested for COVID-19 in the state of Arkansas.