Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 449 new cases & 5 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

449 new cases & 5 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 449 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths, for a total of 62,783 cases and 826 deaths in the county.

There have been 55,325 recoveries in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Wednesday, December 23, 2020.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/k0gKH3SxUu — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) December 23, 2020

---------------------------------------------

2,634 new cases & 43 new deaths in Mississippi

9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,634 new COVID-19 cases and 43 new deaths, for a total of 200,325 cases and 4,533 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 13,485 cases and 128 deaths in the county.