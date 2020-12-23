Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 449 new cases & 5 new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
449 new cases & 5 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 449 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths, for a total of 62,783 cases and 826 deaths in the county.
There have been 55,325 recoveries in the county.
---------------------------------------------
2,634 new cases & 43 new deaths in Mississippi
9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,634 new COVID-19 cases and 43 new deaths, for a total of 200,325 cases and 4,533 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 13,485 cases and 128 deaths in the county.