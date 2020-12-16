Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 779 new cases & 4 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

779 new cases & 4 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 779 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, for a total of 57,599 cases and 756 deaths in the state.

There have been 51,331 recoveries in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Wednesday, December 16, 2020.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page.

2,343 new cases & 42 new deaths in Mississippi

9:35 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,343 new COVID-19 cases and 42 new deaths, for a total of 185,643 cases and 4,294 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 12,433 cases and 116 deaths in the county.