x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 105 new cases & 1 new death in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

105 new cases & 1 new death in Mississippi

8:55 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 105 new cases and 1 new death, for a total of 316,272 cases and 7,279 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 21,972 cases and 260 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

Related Articles