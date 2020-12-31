Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: Shelby County reports 761 new cases and 14 new deaths

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

761 new cases & 14 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 761 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, for a total of 67,198 cases and 891 deaths in the state.

There have been 59,815 recoveries in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Thursday, December 31, 2020.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/Hb18OUMPrU — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) December 31, 2020

-----------------------------------------------------

2,756 new cases & 40 new deaths in Mississippi

9:58 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,756 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths, for a total of 215,811 cases and 4,787 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 14,714 cases and 139 deaths in the county.