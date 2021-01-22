Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 337 new cases & 15 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

337 new cases & 15 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 337 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths, for a total of 79,388 cases and 1,169 deaths.

There have been 73,049 recoveries in the county.

2,050 new cases & 45 new deaths in Mississippi

8:55 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,050 new COVID-19 cases and 45 new deaths, for a total of 261,167 cases and 5,713 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 17,561 cases and 191 deaths in the county.