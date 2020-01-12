Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 609 new cases & 11 new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
609 new cases & 11 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 609 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, for a total of 48,714 cases and 672 deaths in the county.
There have been 44,312 recoveries in the county.
1,141 new cases & 29 new deaths in Mississippi
9:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,141 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths, for a total of 154,411 cases and 3,836 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 10,409 cases and 104 deaths in the county.