Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 609 new cases & 11 new deaths in Shelby County

LIVE UPDATES

609 new cases & 11 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 609 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, for a total of 48,714 cases and 672 deaths in the county.

There have been 44,312 recoveries in the county.

1,141 new cases & 29 new deaths in Mississippi

9:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,141 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths, for a total of 154,411 cases and 3,836 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 10,409 cases and 104 deaths in the county.