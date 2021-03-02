Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 254 new cases & 7 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

254 new cases & 7 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County health Department reports 254 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths, for a total of 83,489 cases and 1,296 deaths in the county.

There have been 78,463 recoveries in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Wednesday, February 3, 2021.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/e8nbqzcJUD — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) February 3, 2021

-------------------------------------------------

791 new cases & 26 new deaths in Mississippi

9:10 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 791 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths, for a total of 277,322 cases and 6,158 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 18,490 cases and 210 deaths.