Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 254 new cases & 7 new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
254 new cases & 7 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County health Department reports 254 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths, for a total of 83,489 cases and 1,296 deaths in the county.
There have been 78,463 recoveries in the county.
-------------------------------------------------
791 new cases & 26 new deaths in Mississippi
9:10 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 791 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths, for a total of 277,322 cases and 6,158 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 18,490 cases and 210 deaths.