Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

150 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 150 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths for a total of 90,110 cases and 1,546 deaths in Shelby County.

Data shows that 87,537 have recovered.

Officials say 1,070,352 have been tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County.

361 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 361 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths for a total of 302,677 cases and 6,955 deaths in the state.

Long-term care facilities report 2 new outbreaks.

Officials say 287,341 have recovered from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Currently 2,560,505 have been tested since the start of the pandemic in March of last year.

DeSoto County health officials report a total of 20,219 COVID-19 cases and 245 deaths.

274 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths reported in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 274 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths for a total of 328,547 cases and 5,533 deaths in the state.

