Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

The Shelby County Health Department reports 695 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths for a total of 54,929 cases and 738 deaths in the county.

As of Sunday, 49,873 have recovered.

Currently 724,332 have been tested in Shelby County.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,500 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths for a total of 179,447 cases and 4,199 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials report a total of 11,868 cases.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 11,352 new COVID-19 cases and 62 new deaths for a total of 454,395 cases and 5,462 deaths in the state.

Currently 390,891 have recovered and 2,680 has been hospitalized.

Sunday, officials say 4,952,865 have been tested in the state