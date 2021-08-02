x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 278 new cases & 1 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

278 new cases & 1 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 278 new COVID-19 cases and one new deaths, for a total of 85,076 new cases & 1,379 deaths in the county.

There have been 80,406 recoveries in Shelby County.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

635 new cases & 1 new death in Mississippi

9:25 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 635 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, for a total of 282,313 cases and 6,270 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 18,838 cases and 217 deaths in the state.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

