Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 278 new cases & 1 new deaths in Shelby County

278 new cases & 1 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 278 new COVID-19 cases and one new deaths, for a total of 85,076 new cases & 1,379 deaths in the county.

There have been 80,406 recoveries in Shelby County.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Monday, February 8, 2021.

635 new cases & 1 new death in Mississippi

9:25 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 635 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, for a total of 282,313 cases and 6,270 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 18,838 cases and 217 deaths in the state.