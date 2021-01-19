Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 362 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

362 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 362 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 78,382 cases and 1,140 deaths in the county.

There have been 70,601 recoveries in the county.

1,193 new cases & 51 new deaths in Mississippi

9:50 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health corrected it's number of new cases and deaths to 1,193 new COVID-19 cases and 51 new deaths, for a total of 255,125 cases and 5,574 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 17,257 cases and 180 deaths in the county.