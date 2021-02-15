Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 156 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

156 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 156 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, for a total of 86,406 cases and 1,441 deaths in the county.

There have been 82m332 recoveries in Shelby County.

544 new cases & 2 new deaths in Mississippi

9:10 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 544 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, for a total of 287,980 cases and 6,464 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 19,234 cases and 226 deaths in the county.