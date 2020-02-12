x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 549 new cases/no new deaths in Shelby County; 2,457 new cases/15 new deaths in MS

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

LIVE UPDATES

549 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 549 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 49,263 cases and 672 deaths in the county.

There have been 44,919 recoveries in Shelby County.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

--------------------------------------------------

2,457 new cases & 15 new deaths in Mississippi 

9:50 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,457 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths, for a total of 156,868 cases and 3,851 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 10,563 cases and 104 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

