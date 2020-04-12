Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South; MATA says more employees test positive for COVID-19

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

MATA says more employees test positive for COVID-19

9:00 a.m. - MATA says three additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since yesterday, for a total of 40 now.