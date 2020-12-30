Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: Shelby County reports 353 new cases and 16 new deaths

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

353 new cases & 16 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 353 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths, for a total of 66,437 cases and 877 deaths in the state.

There have been 59,219 recoveries in the county.