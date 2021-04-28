Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 113 new cases & 4 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

113 new cases & 4 new deaths in Shelby County

9:50 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 113 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, for a total of 95,087 cases and 1,617 deaths in the county.

207,142 people have been fully vaccinated (all doses) in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Wednesday, April 28, 2021.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/HXVFMQtLPt — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) April 28, 2021

Vaccine Daily Site Report (4-27-21) pic.twitter.com/tayrCy3cTz — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) April 28, 2021

334 new cases & 5 new deaths in Mississippi

8:50 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 334 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths, for a total of 311,493 cases and 7,193 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 21,271 cases and 256 deaths in the county.