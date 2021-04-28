x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 113 new cases & 4 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

113 new cases & 4 new deaths in Shelby County

9:50 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 113 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, for a total of 95,087 cases and 1,617 deaths in the county.

207,142 people have been fully vaccinated (all doses) in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

334 new cases & 5 new deaths in Mississippi

8:50 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 334 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths, for a total of 311,493 cases and 7,193 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 21,271 cases and 256 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

    

