Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: Mississippi reports 1,701 new cases and 28 more deaths

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

1,701 new cases & 28 new deaths in Mississippi

8:34 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,701 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths, for a total of 208,089 cases and 4,634 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 14,149 cases and 135 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

