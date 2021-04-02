x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: WATCH: Memphis & Shelby County Joint COVID-19 Task Force briefing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

LIVE UPDATES

Mayor Strickland extends State of Emergency (2-2) - Memphis Coronavirus Updates
Mayor Strickland has extended the State of Emergency. Click below to view the executive order.
Memphis Coronavirus Updates |Feb 04, 2021

RELATED: Vaccines now available for those age 70+ in Shelby County

220 new cases & 22 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 220 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths, for a total of 83,709 cases and 1,318 deaths.

There have been 78,964 recoveries in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

1,210 new cases & 24 new deaths in Mississippi

9:05 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,210 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths, for a total of 278,532 cases and 6,182 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 18,569 cases and 212 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

