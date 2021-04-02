Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: WATCH: Memphis & Shelby County Joint COVID-19 Task Force briefing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
WATCH: Memphis & Shelby County Joint COVID-19 Task Force briefing
12:00 p.m. - Watch HERE.
220 new cases & 22 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 220 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths, for a total of 83,709 cases and 1,318 deaths.
There have been 78,964 recoveries in the county.
1,210 new cases & 24 new deaths in Mississippi
9:05 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,210 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths, for a total of 278,532 cases and 6,182 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 18,569 cases and 212 deaths in the county.