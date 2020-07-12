x
Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South; 1,263 new cases & 0 new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

LIVE UPDATES

1,263 new cases & 0 new deaths in Mississippi

12:00 p.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,263 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths, for a total of 166,194 cases and 3,961 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 11,132 cases and 106 deaths.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

------------------

Six restaurants in Shelby County shut down for violating COVID-19 safety requirements

10:30 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department closed several restaurants Saturday, December 5 for 14 days; each due to multiple violations of requirements and provisions of Health Directive 15 based on enforcement inspections conducted Friday, December 4. 

CLOSED BUSINESSES:

  • Brinson’s – 341 Madison Avenue
  • E2 Ultra Lounge – 1675 Barcrest Road
  • Menu Club – 6616 Winchester
  • Tex’s Roadhouse - 4396 Old Raleigh-LaGrange Rd.
  • TJ Mulligans - 2821 N. Houston Levee Rd
  • TJ Mulligans - 8071 Trinity Rd

The businesses can petition to reopen after December 19 by submitting plans for coming into compliance with the Health Directive.

--------------------

311 new cases & 3 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 311 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, for a total of 51,234 cases and 705 deaths.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

