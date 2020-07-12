Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South; 1,263 new cases & 0 new deaths in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
1,263 new cases & 0 new deaths in Mississippi
12:00 p.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,263 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths, for a total of 166,194 cases and 3,961 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 11,132 cases and 106 deaths.
Six restaurants in Shelby County shut down for violating COVID-19 safety requirements
10:30 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department closed several restaurants Saturday, December 5 for 14 days; each due to multiple violations of requirements and provisions of Health Directive 15 based on enforcement inspections conducted Friday, December 4.
CLOSED BUSINESSES:
- Brinson’s – 341 Madison Avenue
- E2 Ultra Lounge – 1675 Barcrest Road
- Menu Club – 6616 Winchester
- Tex’s Roadhouse - 4396 Old Raleigh-LaGrange Rd.
- TJ Mulligans - 2821 N. Houston Levee Rd
- TJ Mulligans - 8071 Trinity Rd
The businesses can petition to reopen after December 19 by submitting plans for coming into compliance with the Health Directive.
311 new cases & 3 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 311 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, for a total of 51,234 cases and 705 deaths.