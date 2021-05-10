x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 114 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

114 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 114 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 96,784 cases and 1,630 deaths in the county.

236,487 people have been fully vaccinated in Shelby County.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

509 new cases & 6 new deaths in Mississippi

9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 509 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths, for a total of 313,675 cases and 7,234 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 21,545 cases and 258 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

