Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 114 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

LIVE UPDATES

114 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 114 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 96,784 cases and 1,630 deaths in the county.

236,487 people have been fully vaccinated in Shelby County.

509 new cases & 6 new deaths in Mississippi

9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 509 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths, for a total of 313,675 cases and 7,234 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 21,545 cases and 258 deaths in the county.