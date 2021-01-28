x
Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 446 new cases & 13 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

446 new cases & 13 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 446 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths, for a total of 81,657 cases and 1,241 deaths in the county.

There have been 75,997 recoveries in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

------------------------------------------------

1,804 new cases & 28 new deaths in Mississippi

9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,804 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths, for a total of 270,476 cases and 5,945 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 18,119 cases and 199 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

