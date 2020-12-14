Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South; 1,648 new cases & 5 new deaths in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
1,648 new cases & 5 new deaths in Mississippi
10:20 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,648 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths, for a total of 181,095 cases and 4,204 deaths.
Desoto County has a total of 12,089 cases and 114 deaths in the county.
998 new cases & 5 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 998 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths, for a total of 55,927 cases and 743 deaths in the state.
There have been 50,298 recoveries in the county.
COVID-19 surge free testing
9:35 a.m. - Starting today, Monday, December 14, there will be FREE testing at Tiger Lane, 450 Early Maxwell Blvd.
The free testing will run through December 31. It will be closed Deceber 24, 25, 26 and 27 for Christmas.
Testing will take place Monday - Friday, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.