Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 175 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

175 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

9:50 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 175 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 95,262 cases and 1,617 deaths in the state.

A total of 210,329 people have been fully vaccinated (all doses) in the county.

We apologize for the technical issues happening with the https://t.co/WwkOjQoJYD website. Our IT team is working to restore the site, and assures it has not been hacked and personal information has not been compromised. Thank you for your patience. — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) April 29, 2021

---------------------------------------------

161 new cases & 2 new deaths in Mississippi

9:20 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 161 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 311,654 cases and 7,195 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 21,289 cases and 256 deaths in the county.