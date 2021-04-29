Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 175 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
175 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County
9:50 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 175 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 95,262 cases and 1,617 deaths in the state.
A total of 210,329 people have been fully vaccinated (all doses) in the county.
---------------------------------------------
161 new cases & 2 new deaths in Mississippi
9:20 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 161 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 311,654 cases and 7,195 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 21,289 cases and 256 deaths in the county.