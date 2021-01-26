Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South; 1,452 new COVID-19 cases and 75 new deaths reported in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
1,452 new COVID-19 cases and 75 new deaths reported in Mississippi
8:45 a.m. - The Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,452 new COVID-19 cases and 75 new deaths for a total of 266,598 cases and 5,852 deaths in the state.
Health officials in DeSoto County report a total of 17,928 cases; 195 deaths.