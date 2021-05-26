Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 70 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South.

70 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 70 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 98,368 cases and 1,668 deaths in the county.

269,259 people have been fully vaccinated in the county.

154 new cases & 4 new deaths in Mississippi

9:05 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 154 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, for a total of 317,065 cases and 7,302 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 22,058 cases and 261 deaths in the state.