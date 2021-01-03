Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 135 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

135 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 135 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 88,111 cases and 1,498 deaths in the county.

There have been 85,360 recoveries in the county.

199 new cases & 0 new deaths in Mississippi

8:50 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 199 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 294,994 cases and 6,681 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 19,672 cases and 230 deaths in the county.