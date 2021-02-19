Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 42 new cases & 9 new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
42 new cases & 9 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 42 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths, for a total of 86,686 cases and 1,452 deaths in the county.
There have been 83,360 recoveries in Shelby County.
360 new cases & 3 new deaths in Mississippi
9:15 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 360 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, for a total of 289,892 cases and 6,534 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 19,351 cases and 226 deaths in the county.