Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 42 new cases & 9 new deaths in Shelby County

42 new cases & 9 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 42 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths, for a total of 86,686 cases and 1,452 deaths in the county.

There have been 83,360 recoveries in Shelby County.

360 new cases & 3 new deaths in Mississippi

9:15 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 360 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, for a total of 289,892 cases and 6,534 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 19,351 cases and 226 deaths in the county.