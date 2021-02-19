x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 42 new cases & 9 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

42 new cases & 9 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 42 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths, for a total of 86,686 cases and 1,452 deaths in the county.

There have been 83,360 recoveries in Shelby County.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

360 new cases & 3 new deaths in Mississippi

9:15 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 360 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, for a total of 289,892 cases and 6,534 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 19,351 cases and 226 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

