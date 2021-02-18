Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 134 new cases & 7 new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

134 new cases & 7 new deaths in Mississippi

11:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 134 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths, for a total of 289,532 cases and 6,531 deaths.

The department said there is limited reporting today, and the usual website is down due to power outages.

MSDH is reporting 134 additional COVID-19 cases as of 3 p.m. yesterday, and 7 deaths. We will have limited COVID-19 reporting today as we work to return our website to operation after power loss. Thank you for your patience. — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) February 18, 2021

----------------------------------------------------------

Friday COVID-19 vaccinations at Memphis VA are postponed

10:25 a.m. - COVID vaccinations scheduled on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Memphis VA Medical Center are postponed due to continuing inclement weather in Memphis and surrounding areas. Veterans with scheduled appointments to receive the vaccine on this Friday will be contacted and rescheduled. This action is being taken out of concern for the safety of our Veterans and staff.

SPECIAL NOTE regarding when the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can be given:

Per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should be given as close to 21 days after the first dose as possible. However, if a second dose cannot be given in 21 days and a delay is unavoidable, it may be given up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose. Veterans who had to be rescheduled due to inclement weather will be given an appointment within this timeframe.

---------------------------------------------

38 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 38 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 86,644 cases and 1,443 deaths in the county.