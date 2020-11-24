Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 377 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South.

377 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 377 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 45,952 cases and 637 deaths in the county.

There have been 41,137 recoveries in the county.

665 new cases & 53 new deaths in Mississippi

9:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 665 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 144,544 cases and 3,729 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 9,632 cases and 99 deaths in the county.