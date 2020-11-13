Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 268 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County, 1,305 new cases & 5 new deaths in MS

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

268 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 268 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 41,393 cases and 606 deaths in the county.

There have been 37,682 recoveries in the county.

1,305 new cases & 5 new deaths in Mississippi

9:45 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of health reports 1,305 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths, for a total of 131,970 cases and 3,519 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 8,656 cases and 86 deaths in the county.