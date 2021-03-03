Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: Shelby County hits 1,500 deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
61 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 61 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 88,214 cases and 1,500 deaths in the county.
There have been 85,489 recoveries in Shelby County.
-----------------------------------
380 new cases & 19 new deaths in Mississippi
9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 380 new cases and 19 new deaths, for a total of 295,675 cases and 6,743 deaths in the state,
Desoto County has a total of 19,700 cases and 230 deaths in the county.