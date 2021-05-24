Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 78 new cases & 5 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

78 new cases & 5 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 78 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths, for a total of 98,239 cases and 1,668 deaths in the county.

267,430 people have been fully vaccinated in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Monday, May 24, 2021. For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/3dcm0xIXqW — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) May 24, 2021

482 new cases & 6 new deaths in Mississippi

8:55 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 482 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths, for a total of 316,754 cases and 7,285 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 22,017 cases and 260 deaths in the county.